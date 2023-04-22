Old Town Baseball Sweeps Caribou 12-0 and 14-4 [PHOTOS]

The Old Town Coyotes swept the Caribou Vikings on Saturday afternoon, April 22nd in Old Town, winning Game 1 12-0 and Game 2 14-4. Both games were run-ruled with Game 1 going 5 innings and Game 2 6 innings.

In Game 1, University of Maine commit Gabe Gifford and Owen Rand combined to no-hit the Viking. Gifford went 4.0 innings, striking out 9 and walked 1, needing just 62 pitches. Rand pitched the 5th inning, striking out and walking 1.

Brendan Mahaney was 2-4 with a double and triple, driving in 1 run. Alex McCannell and James Dumond each had 2 hits with McCannell driving in 2 runs and Dumond 3 runs. Preston Vose, Jackson Lizzotte, Lucas Moore, Matt Brawn and Aiden Gomm each singled for the Coyotes.

Luke Beidelman started on the bump for the Vikings and went 1.1 innings allowing 9 hits and 9 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 1. Brayden Brescia pitched the rest of the game (2.2 innings), allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2 without walking a batter.

In Game 2, Gabe Gifford was 4-4 with 3 runs batted in from the leadoff spot for the Coyotes. Preston Vose was 2-5 with a triple and 2 runs batted in, and Jackson Lizzotte was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in, including a double. The 1-2-3 batters, Gifford, Vose and Lizzotte were a combined 8-13 with 7 runs batted in.

Aiden Gomm was 2-2 with 2 runs batted in. Brendan Mahaney has a double. Alex McCannell, and James Dumond each had a single.

Jordan Craft picked up the win for the Coyotes going 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Owen Rand closed out the game pitching the final 2 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, walking and striking out 1.

Jaden Picard had 2 hits to lead the Viking's offense. Bryce Dillon and Alex Levesque each had a double. Grif McNeal and Edison Sleeper each singled.

Matt Pelletier started on the mound for Caribou but couldn't get out of the 1st inning. He retired 2 batters but allowed 5 hits and 5 runs, walking 3. Bryce Dillon came on and pitched the 5 innings allowing 8 hits and 9 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 7.

Old Town is 2-0. They will host the John Bapst Crusaders on Tuesday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Caribou is 0-2. They will host Fort Kent on Wednesday, April 26th at 4 p.m.

