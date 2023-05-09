Old Town Coyotes Beat MDI 6-2 [PHOTOS]

The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 6-2 on Tuesday, May 9th, scoring 4 runs in the 1st inning. in Old Town.

Brendan Mahaney had 2 hits including a double with a RBI for the Coyotes. Lucas Moore was 2-4 with 2 RBIs. Preston Vose, and Aiden Gomm each singled for Old Town. The Coyotes swiped 6 bases, led by Gomm with 2.

Jordan Craft was on the mound for Old Town. He allowed 7 hits and 2 runs, striking out 7 and walking 3. Owen Rand retired the final batter on a strikeout.

Jay Haney had 2 singles for the Trojans. Brendan Graves had a double. Colin Sullivan, Aidan Grant, Jacob Shields, and Alex Gray each singled.

Nick Jacobs started on the mound for MDI. He allowed 3 hits and 4 runs in 3.2 innings. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Ryan Davis went 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit and walking 1. Sam Sinclair pitched the 6th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs.

Old Town improves to 7-1. They play host to Bangor on Friday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI falls to 5-3. They host Bucksport on Wednesday, May 10th at 4:30 p.m. and play at John Bapst on Friday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m. The game against John Bapst will take place at Husson University.

