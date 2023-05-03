Old Town Nips Hermon 2-1 [PHOTOS]

The Old Town Coyotes nipped the Hermon Hawks 2-1 in Old Town on Wednesday, May 3rd in extra innings.

Old Town had taken a 1-0 lead but Hermon tied the score in the top of the 6th.

In the 8th inning, with no one out Saige Evans started the inning off with single. She then advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch. On the 10th pitch in the at-bat Gabby Cody singled in Evans for the walk-off win.

Emma Doucette started in the circle for the Coyotes and went 6 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 5. Haley Sirois pitched the final 2 innings for the win, allowing 1 hit, striking out and walking 1.

Lyndsee Reed went 3.2 innings for the Hawks. She allowed 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 2 and walking 3. Mikelle Verrill went 3.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 6 and walking 1.

Reed had 2 hits for the Hawks. Delaney Carr, and Olivia Johnston each had a single.

Old Town is now 4-1. The Coyotes will take on Orono in Orono on Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is 4-1. They host Nokomis on Tuesday, May 9th at 4:30 p.m.

