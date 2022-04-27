Old Town’s Gabe Gifford Verbally Commits to Play Baseball at UMaine

When Old Town's Gabe Gifford is ready to head to college in 2023 he won't have far to travel. According to published reports, Gifford, a junior, has verbally committed to attend the University of Maine and join the baseball team.

Gabe Gifford April 26, 2022 Photo Chris Popper Gabe Gifford April 26, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

Gifford, a lefty, was 3-2 in 2021 for the Coyotes in the regular season. He pitched 26 innings, striking out 44 and walking 12. He allowed just 18 hits and had an ERA of 1.88.

At the plate he batted .366 with 7 doubles and 1 homer, driving in 9 runs.

Last year in the Northern Maine final, he 2-hit Ellsworth as Old Town won 6-0. Gifford struck out 10 and walked just 1.

Old Town opened the 2022 regular season on Tuesday, losing to MDI 3-2. In the game Gifford struck out 14 and didn't walk a batter, limiting the Trojans to just 2 hits.

