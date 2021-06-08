On The Bright Side – Brady Nickerson Foundation

Saturday June 26th, 2021 is the #MOLLOCH4LIFE Co-Ed adult softball tournament in Bangor, Maine at the Union Street Fields.

All proceeds will benefit the Brady Nickerson Foundation and be used as a matching gift to benefit cancer research.

We talked with Preston Nickerson about the event, and what the money raised will be for and how the Brady Nickerson Foundation impacts the community.

You can listen to it again here.

Here are the details about the tournament

Teams required to have 3 females on the roster, and the batting order rotates male and female

All at bats start with a 2-2 count

Maximum of 3 home runs per game per team

Rec League level of play, don't stay rosters, and bring in any more than 3 upper Men's players, "e" style tournament, using ASA rules

Team registration fee is $225

If you want more details check out their Facebook page or email them for all the information needed