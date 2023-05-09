Orono Walks-Off Bucksport 6-5 on Noah Schaff’s 2-run Double

Noah Schaff hit a 2-run double in the bottom of the 7th inning, scoring 2 runs and leading the Orono Red Riots to a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Bucksport Golden Bucks on Monday, May 8th. Orono was trailing 5-3 going into the bottom of the 7th, and scored 3 runs.

Schaff, Kason Bagley, and Saladin Wise each had 2 hits including a double. Andrew Barrett had 2 hits. Jack Brewer had a double. Ellis Spaulding, Caden Gray, and Matt Allen each singled for Orono.

Ellis Spaudling started on the mound for Orono and went 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Adam Sherman came on and worked 1.1 innings of middle relief, allowing 4 hits and 1 run, while walking and striking out 1. Jack Brewer picked up the win, pitching the final 1.2 innings allowing 1 hit and walking and striking out 2.

Ryan Winchester started for the Golden Bucks on the mound and went 6.0 innings. He allowed 11 hits and 6 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 1. Gunther Cyr took the loss for the Golden Bucks. He allowed 1 hit and 1 walk.

Gavin Holyoke was 2-4 with a double and triple driving in a run for Bucksport. Ayden Maguire was 3-5 batting leadoff. Trent Goss had 2 hits. Gunther Cyr was 3-3 with 2 runs batted in. Bo Provencher and Jason Terrill each had a single for the Golden Bucks.

Bucksport is now 5-3. They travel to Bar Harbor to play MDI on Wednesday, May 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Orono is 3-4. They are scheduled to play Houlton in a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 10th.

