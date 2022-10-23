Quinnipiac Gets Revenge on UMaine – Beats Black Bears 6-2

A day after Maine stunned the #3 team in the nation 4-0, Quinnipiac got a measure of revenge, beating the Black Bears 6-2 at the Alfond Arena in a Sunday afternoon game.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period before the Bobcats exploded for 4 goals in the 2nd Period.

Quinnipiac started the scoring Sunday afternoon, scoring on a power play with 5 minutes gone in the game. Desi Burgart scored, assisted by Michael Lombardi and Jacob Nordqvist.

Maine answered with their own power play goal, their 2nd of the season. Brandon Holt scored with 6:37 gone, assisted by Ben Poisson and Lynden Breen.

After the 1st Period ended tied at 1-1, Quinnipiac wasted no time scoring in the 2nd Period. With just 45 seconds gone, Skyler Brind'Amour lit the lamp, assisted by Lombardi and Jayden Lee.

It was 3-1 at the 9:10 mark with a goal by Victor Czerneckianair assisted by Christophe Tellier.

It took just 45 seconds for the Bobcats to score again, when Jacob Quillan scored, assisted by TJ Friedman.

Quinnipiac scored the 4th goal of the 2nd Period with 3:27 left in the Period, when Collin Graf scored, assisted by Charles-Alexis Legault and CJ McGee.

Maine scored a shorthanded goal 6:56 into the 3rd Period. The goal was scored by Cole Hanson, assisted by Thomas Freel.

Quinnipiac scored the final goal with 9:10 left in the game, with Jayden Lee scoring, assisted by Christoph Fillion and Collin Graf

Maine was 1-5 on the power play, while Quinnipiac was 1-4. Both teams were whistled for 5 minor penalties

Victor Ostman after pitching the shutout yesterday, allowd 6 goals and had 26 saves

Maine is now 2-3. They open Hockey East play next weekend, hosting #14 Northeastern Friday October 28th at 7:05 p.m. and then again on Saturday the 29th at 7:05 p.m.