Rams Pound Out 11 Hits to Beat Lewiston 10-1

The Bangor Rams pounded out 11 hits and beat the Lewiston Blue Devils 10-1 on the road on Wednesday afternoon, April 17th.

Yates Emerson leading off for the Rams was 3-5 with a double. Geo Socolow was 1-4 with a double, driving in a pair of runs. Kyle Johnson and Scott Socobasin each had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs. Ethan Sproul had a single and drove in 2 runs, walking twice. Jack Earl had a single and drove in a run. Teddy Stephenson singled.

On the mound Stephenson started for Bangor and went 4.1 innings to pick up the win. He allowed 6 hits and 1 run, striking out 4 and walking 6. Matthieu Turcotte pitched the final 2.2 innings, holding the Blue Devils hitless. He struck out and walked 1.

Dylan Blue started on the mound for Lewiston. He allowed 8 hits in 6.0 innings, giving up 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 7 and walked 5. Joe Dube pitched the 7th, allowing 3 hits and 5 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Mike Caron was 2-4 with a pair of singles, driving in a run for Lewiston. Dan Pelletier had a triple. Payson Goyette, Joe Dube and Jeff Randall each had a single.

Bangor 1-0 will play at Camden Hills on Monday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.

Lewiston 0-1, will play host to Brewer on Saturday, April 20th at 11 a.m.

