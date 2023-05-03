Skowhegan 1-Hits Bangor, Wins 3-0

It all came down to the 7th inning on Wednesday, May 3rd, as the Skowhegan River Hawks beat the Bangor Rams at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, May 3rd. The game was scoreless when Skowhegan plated 3 in the top of the 7th. Meanwhile Jackson Quinn was flirting with a no-hitter until Bangor's Gavin Glanville-True broke it up with 2 outs in the bottom of the 7th.

Quinn ended up with the 1-hitter, striking out 6 and walking 4.

Wyatt Stevens went 6.2 innings for Bangor, allowing 7 hits and 3 runs. He walked and struck out 4. Kyle Johnson retired the final batter via a strikeout.

Noah McMahon and Tyler Annis each had 2 hits. Brendan Dunlap, Quintcey McCray and Chance Tibbetts each singled.

Skowhegan is now 5-1. They go on the road to play Camden Hills on Saturday, May 6th at 1 p.m.

Bangor is 3-2. They play host to Mt. Ararat, Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

Vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You may vote as often as you wish. Voting ends Thursday night, May 4th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 1-6 HERE by Sunday, May 7th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 8th - 11th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 3 Winner being announced on Friday, May 12th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.