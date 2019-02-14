Sumner High School’s Colby McLean Named Athlete Of The Week

Colby McLean of Sumner Memorial High School has been named First National Bank High School Athlete of the Week after scoring his 1,000th career point last week.

McLean won with 36.72 percent of the vote.

He reached the milestone during the Tigers' regular season finale, a 76-60 victory over Central.

The senior added 12 points against Narraguagus on Feb. 5.

Sumner finished the regular season at 11-7 and will take on Fort Fairfield in the C North preliminaries on Thursday.

Other nominees this week included Alyssa Elliott of Bangor, Jeremy Richard of Foxcroft Academy, Camille Kohtala of Orono and Henry Scheff of Ellsworth.