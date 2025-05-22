The 2025 Ticket Awards – High School Fall Sports

The 2025 Ticket Awards &#8211; High School Fall Sports

The second annual Ticket Awards return this summer and will be held June 23 at Hero's Sports Grill & Entertainment Center in downtown Bangor.

Doors open at 5pm with the awards show from 6-8pm. The Ticket Awards will honor outstanding student-athletes, coaches, teams and fans from our listening area, capping the 2024-25 local sports season with a celebration of sports in our area from Maine's Sports Leader.

Voting for the fall season remains open until May 27 at noon.

