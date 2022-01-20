This Week In The Big East – Week 5

Girls Player of the Week

Abby Leahy - Freshman, Caribou

3 games, 55 points, 33 rebounds, 9 steals, 8 assists

Boys Player of the Week (Back to Back)

Malachi Cummings - Junior, Presque Isle

2 games, 42 points, 17 rebounds, 14 assists, 7 steals

Girls Players of the Week

1. Saige Evans, Old Town

2. Jetta Shook , Bucksport

3. Saige Evans, Old Town

4. Grace Jaffray. Ellsworth

5,. Abby Leahy, Caribou

Boys Players of the Week

1. Hunter Curtis, Ellsworth

2. Filip Brkic, Foxcroft

3. Chance Mercier, Ellsworth

4. Malachi Cummings, Presque Isle

5. Malachi Cummings, Presque Isle

Girls Highlights this week:

On Tuesday night last week the Hermon Hawks and the Old Town Coyotes faced off in a battle of the top two seeds in the conference. The Hawks redeemed their only loss of the year by knocking off previously undefeated Old Town 38-28.

Old Town bounced back quickly and knocked off John Bapst and Presque Isle on Saturday in the County to go 2-1 on the week.

The Ellsworth girls extended their win streak to 7 with a mid week win over Washington Academy. Morgan Clifford drilled 5 3 pointers for her 15 points to lead the Eagles who now sit at 8-3 overall.

The Caribou Girls also had a 2-1 week with wins over Ft. Kent and Foxcroft and a loss on the road to MDI. They have evened their record at 5-5.

Boys Highlights this week:

The Old Town Coyotes lead the highlights this week with a 2-1 week. The Coyotes knocked off Hermon and Presque Isle in back to back games this week. Braydon Brown lead Old Town with 57 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals in the Coyotes 3 games.

Ellsworth continues to be undefeated in the conference. In their lone game this week Chance Mercier and Gage Hardy combined for 40 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 5 steals in a win over Washington Academy.

Pierce Walston's combined 43 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, and 4 steals paced the Orono Red Riots in their two victories this week. The Riots took down Hermon and Old Town to improve to 9-2 on the year.

Girls Games this week:

The MDI Trojans travel to Old Town on Tuesday for a battle between two of the powerhouses in the conference.

The Presque Isle and Houlton girls will play a makeup game on Wednesday night in Houlton. Should be a great atmosphere and a great battle between two of the powers in the county.

On Friday night the red hot Ellsworth Eagles travel to Hermon High School to take on the 8-1 Hermon Hawks. This should be a good test for both teams at this point in the season.

Boys Games this Week:

The biggest game of the Week is on Tuesday when top ranked Ellsworth travels to Foxcroft to take on the Ponies. Ellsworth sits at 9-0 and Foxcroft at 7-1. Should be a great game.

The Presque Isle Boys have a tough week ahead as they travel to Hermon, Houlton and Orono for games, They take on the Hawks Tuesday, travel to Houlton on Thursday and head down I95 again on Saturday to take on the Red Riots of Orono.

The MDI Boys look to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday when they travel to Old Town to battle the Coyotes. MDI has been getting better and better each time out and looks like they may be hitting their stride.

LEAGUE STANDINGS as of 1/18/22

Girls (conference record)

1. Hermon 7-1

2. Old Town 7-1

3. MDI 5-2

4. Presque Isle 5-3

5. Houlton 2-1

6. Ellsworth 6-3

7. Caribou 4-5

8. WA 3-4

9. Foxcroft 2-3

10. Orono 1-6

11. John Bapst 1-8

12. Bucksport 0-6

Boys (conference record)

1. Ellsworth 7-0

2. Foxcroft 5-1

3. Presque Isle 7-2

4. Orono 7-2

5. Old Town 6-3

6. John Bapst 4-2

7. Houlton 2-5

8. Hermon 2-5

9. Caribou 2-6

10. MDI 1-7

11. Bucksport 0-5

12. WA 0-5

*Information provided by Hermon High School AD Rick Sinclair*