Ticket Awards – High School Spring Sports

The spring season has reached the semifinal round of the playoffs. Ticket TV will bring you a Class A softball matchup tomorrow at noon in Brewer, where the No. 3 Witches host the upset-minded Edward Little Red Eddies.

With an idea of the region's top teams and contributors as the cream continues to rise to the top of the postseason brackets, it's time to publish a couple more spring polls.

First up, a field of eight contend for Softball Player of the Year -

For the first time at The Ticket Awards, it's time to decide the area's best lacrosse player!

If you haven't yet, send a vote baseball's way, too!

Voting for spring categories will remain open through Wednesday, June 11 at 12 p.m.