Ticket TV: Bangor and Brewer Renew Rivalry To Begin 2021 Season

UPDATE: This game has been delayed until 7:30 PM. You can watch the game live here.

For the 109th time, the Bangor Rams and the Brewer Witches will meet on the gridiron tonight at Doyle Field in Brewer, ME, as the 2021 high school football season kicks off around the state.

The teams last met in the 2019 season opener, a game in which Brewer led 21-7 in the first quarter before the Rams battled back to earn a 42-21 victory.

Bangor leads the all-time rivalry 74-26-8, a series that began in 1903.

The Rams have rebounded from a pair of winless seasons toward the latter part of the last decade. The team looks to build on their return to the playoffs in 2019, as Bangor finished sixth in Class A North in the last competitive season held.

Led by a deep senior presence, Bangor features one of the more pass-friendly attacks in this region. Senior QB Max Clark had four TD passes in the team's exhibition contest last week against Skowhegan, three of which were hauled in by fellow senior tight end Colton Emerson.

For the Witches, they look to continue their current run of success, having made the playoffs in Class B North in each of the last six seasons.

Brewer played in the regional final in both 2015 and 2016.

Ticket TV's coverage will begin at 6:45 pm with the kick-off following at 7 pm right here on 929TheTicket.com and streaming on the Ticket App.

Earlier this week we had a chance to speak with Bangor head coach Dave Morris ahead of Friday night's match up -