Ticket TV Begins Fall Broadcast Schedule Next Week



Ticket TV is your home for the best coverage of live high school football and soccer this fall, featuring schools from across Eastern and Central Maine.

Ticket TV will broadcast 40 regular and postseason games during the fall sports season.

The action begins September 1 when Mt. Ararat and Brewer boys soccer meet at Doyle Field in Brewer. The next night, the high school football season kicks off with a rivalry matchup between Bangor and Brewer at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

The full 40-game Ticket TV schedule will be published on Wednesday, August 24, right here at 929TheTicket.com.

As always, Ticket TV is free to watch by clicking on the "Ticket TV" tab on the website's homepage and via The Ticket App.