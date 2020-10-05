Time To Choose This Week’s High School Athlete of the Week

The fall sports season will be different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still will be lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the field.

This week, we have several deserving nominees.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote once per day until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Abbott Valentine of Hampden Academy won the Festival of Champions cross country meet with a time of 16:05.37. The Hampden boys placed second at the meet behind Bangor.

Brooklyn Fick of Brewer High School had three goals against Hampden Academy in the 3-2 varsity field hockey win for the Witches.

Chelsey Cote of Old Town played goalie in second half of varsity having four saves, then saving numerous balls in a double overtime against the Orono Red Riots in varsity field hockey.

Connor Daigle of Medomak Valley High School won his opening cross country meet. The junior placed first with a time of 17:11, more than a minute ahead of the second place runner.

Erin McCarthy of Bangor High School won the Festival of Champions race cross country meet with a time of 19:21.55. The Bangor girls also won the meet.

Kaden Hannan of Schenck High School scored two goals in 3 -2 double-opvertime win vs Lee in season opener in boys varsity soccer.

Jordan Cota of Old Town fired off a career-low round of 38 to propel Orono past Old Town in the season opening varsity golf match for both squads.