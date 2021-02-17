UMaine A.D. Gives Radio Tour Of $110mil Plan

Ken Ralph, who began his day by unveiling the ambitious $110-million athletics facilities plan for the University of Maine, ended it by appearing on The Drive to walk the listeners through what is in store over the next several years on the Orono campus.

To see the visuals of the various projects, and grasp the vast scope of the project's undertaking, check out the renderings provided at GoBlackBears.com.

Ralph walked us through the vision for each of the improvements which will provide state-of-the-art facilities to each of the 17 varsity programs on campus.

While the work isn't done yet - there's still a need to raise an additional $20-million to match the Alfond Foundation's $90-million donation - Ralph said The University is going to be aggressive in their approach to collect the funds and break ground on the improvements as soon as possible.

