UMaine Falls to UConn as Huskies Score 2 Power Play Goals 4-3 [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Men's Hockey Team fell to the UConn Huskies 4-3 Friday night, November 5th at the Alfond Arena.

The Black Bears took a 1-0 lead at the end of the 1st Period. Adrien Bisson had the goal, with assists from Keenan Suthers and Adam Dawe. The goal came with 3:35 remaining in the 1st Period.

UConn then tied it on a power play goal in the 2nd Period, with 4:41 gone. Vladislav Firstov scored, assisted by Nick Capone and John Spetz.

The Huskies took a 2-1 lead with 11:27 gone, Ryan Tverberg scored, assisted by Chase Bradley and Hudson Schandor

Maine tied the score with 3:19 remaining in the 2nd Period. Grant Herbert scored assisted by David Breazeale and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup

But, before the rink announcer had even finished announcing the Maine goal, UConn took a 3-2 lead, scoring just 28 seconds later. Tverberg scored his 2nd goal of the night, assisted by Artem Shlaine and Firstov.

At the end of the 2nd Period the Huskies were on top 3-2.

Maine tied it with just 6 seconds gone in the 3rd Period when Jakub Sirotka took a slap shot from just beyond the blue line that seemed to knuckle and eluded the catching glove of the Husky goalie.

But, UConn scored the game-winner with 7:17 remaining in the game, on another power play. Jachym Kondelik had the goal assisted by Tverberg and Carter Berger.

UMaine only had 4 penalties on the night, but 2 of them were goalie interference penalties as they were aggressive in crashing the net. UConn was 2-4 on the power play, with 7 shots

The Black Bears were not able to take advantage of the 4 penalties called on UConn. They were 0-4 but did have 9 shots while on the power play.

Overall Maine had 30 shots while UConn had 36 shots.

Matthew Thiessen was in net for UMaine and had 32 saves. Darion Hanson was in goal for the Huskies and had 27 saves.

UMaine is now 0-6-1 overall and 0-3-0 in Hockey East. The Black Bears and Huskies will play Saturday night at the Alfond, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Check out photos from the game