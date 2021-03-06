UMaine Hockey Rallies to Beat #6 UMass in Shootout in Regular Season Finale

Trailing 3-1 the University of Maine Men's Hockey team scored 2 unanswered goals in the 3rd period and beat the #6 UMass Minutemen in a shootout to win the last game of the regular season and get some much needed momentum entering the Hockey East playoffs.

The game had hardly begun when UMaine scored the 1st goal of the game. With just 48 seconds elapsed, Emil Westerlund scored to make the score 1-0.

But then UMass scored 3 goals in just little over 9 minutes, to take a 3-1 lead at the end of the 1st period. Carson Gicewicz scored to tie the score 1-1 with 3:08 elapsed. UMass took a 2-1 lead with 8:09 gone, why Ty Farmer scored and it was 3-1 when Marc Del Gaizo scored with 12:31 gone.

After a scoreless 2nd period, the teams started the 3rd period with UMaine trailing 3-1. It stayed that way until the 3rd period was a little over half way gone, when Adrien Bisson brought the Black Bears within 1 goal, 3-2, scoring with 11:54 gone on a power play goal.

UMaine tied it with 4:14 left to go in the 3rd period (15:46) when Eduards Tralmaks scored.

In the shootout Lynden Breen and Donavan Villenueve-Hould scored for the Black Bears to give them the win.

Victor Ostman had 30 saves for UMaine while Filip Lindberg had 16 saves for UMass.

The Maine Men's Hockey Team now waits until Tuesday, March 9th to find out who they will play in the Hockey East Quarterfinals.