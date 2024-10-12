UMaine Hockey Scores 4 Goals in 2nd Period to Beat Army 5-0 [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team scored 4 goals in the 2nd Period and beat Army 5-0 on Saturday afternoon, October 12th in an exhibition game at The Alfond..

Maine outshot Army 44-8.

Maine was 0-5 on the power play while Army was 0-4.

Oskar Komarov put Maine on the scoreboard with 2:35 left to play in the 1st Period, assisted by Owen Fowler and Thomas Pichetter.

With 35 seconds gone in the 2nd Period, it was 2-0 as Taylor Makar lit the lamp, assisted by Fowler and Grayson Arnott.

Then just 30 seconds later, Sully Scholle scored unassisted to make the score 3-0.

With 4:02 left in the Period, Anthony Calafiore scored, assisted by Jack Dalton and Komarov.

Finally with just 25.7 seconds left to go in the 3rd Period, Owen Fowler scored, assisted by Thomas Pichette.

Albin Boija started in net, playing 2 Periods and had 5 saves for the Black Bears. Patriks Berzins played the final Period and had 3 saves.

Maine will host Quinnipiac next weekend, with games Friday night at 7 p.m. and then Saturday, October 19th at 7:30 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the pregame at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday followed by the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket.

Check out photos from the game

