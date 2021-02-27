UMaine Men’s Hockey Falls to UConn 4-2 Saturday

After beating UConn Friday night 6-4, the UMaine Men's Hockey Team fell to the Huskies 4-2 Saturday afternoon, in Storrs Connecticut as the Black Bear's season long road trip continued.

UConn took a 1-0 lead in the 1st period as Carter Berger scored his 1st goal of the season at the 14:43 mark.

In the 2nd period, UConn took a 2-0 lead as Adam Karashik scored his 2nd of the season at 9:09.

But, UMaine scored 2 power play goals as the 2nd period came to a close, both off of the stick of Adam Dawe. He scored a 5 on 3 goal with 1:37 left in the period, and then tallied his 2nd of the game and 5th of the season on a 5 on 4 power play, with just 1 second remaining in the period to tie the score 2-2.

UConn took the lead with 2:16 left in the 3rd period with Ryan Tverberg scoring the game winner on a 5-4 power play. UConn would add an empty-netter with 1 second left in the game to make the score 4-2

Adam Dawe was assessed with a game misconduct for cross-checking with 1 second left and will have to miss UMaine's next game.