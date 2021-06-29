UMaine Student-Athletes Demonstrate Emphasis on Student – Have Highest GPA in America East

UMaine Student-Athletes won the Walter Harrison Academic Cup with the highest Grade Point Average for the 2020-21 year. Maine student-athletes who competed in America East sports collectively earned a record-setting 3.62 cumulative GPA to win the 2020-21 Academic Cup, its 3rd in school history.

America East Commissioner, Amy Huchthausen said

"Congratulations to Maine and each of our member institutions and student-athletes on such an impressive academic year. The success our student-athletes collectively attain in the classroom this year while managing challenges related to the pandemic is truly impressive. They continue to raise the bar every year.”

Rank School GPA

1. Maine 3.62

2. Hartford 3.50

3. Vermont 3.47

4. UNH 3.47

5. NJIT 3.46

6. Binghamton 3.45

7. UMBC 3.30

8. Stony Brook 3.29

9. UMass Lowell 3.28

10. UAlbany 3.27

Maine highlights

Women’s Basketball – Maine (3.92 – America East regular-season champion) – highest of any America East team in any sport

Field Hockey – Maine (3.70)

Women’s Soccer – Maine (3.84)

Women’s Swimming and Diving – Maine (3.67)

Men’s Track and Field – Maine (3.47)