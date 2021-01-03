UMaine Women’s Basketball Beats UNH Sunday 76-56

A day after losing to the University of New Hampshire in Durham 58-57 on Saturday, January 2nd, the UMaine Women bounced back, defeating the Wildcats by 20 points in New Hampshire, 76-56

Maine led 20-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 41-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears outscored UNH 21-20 in the 3rd Quarter and 14-13 in the 4th Quarter.

Maine was led by Kelly Fogarty who had a game high 30 points, going 10-17 from the 3-point arc. Blanca Millan had 14 points.

Fanny Wadling led the Black Bears with 5 rebounds, while Fogarty, Millan and Dor Saar each had 4 rebounds.

Maine was 7-9 from the free throw line.

UNH was led by Amanda Torres with 12 points and Helena Delaruelle with 10 points.

The Wildcats were 12-17 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 6-1 overall and 3-1 in America East. The Black Bears are set to host New Jersey Institute of Technology next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, January 9th and 10th at 1 p.m. at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine campus.