UMaine Women’s Hockey Team Beats Vermont 3-1 Sunday

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team beat the Vermont Catamounts 3-1 on Sunday, November 24th in Burlington, Vermont.

Vermont started the scoring with 4:26 left in the 1st Period, scoring a power play goal. Rose-Marie Brochu scored assisted by Kaylee Lewis and Hailey Eikos.

Maine answered with 2:59 left in the 1st Period, scoring their own power play goal. Elise Morphy scored, assisted by Sam Morrison and Alyssa Wruble

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period.

Maine scored to take a 2-1 advantage with just 39 seconds gone in the 2nd Period. Adrianna Van De Leest scored, assisted by Alyssa Wruble and Lily Fetch. It was Van De Leest's 1st goal of the season.

The Black Bears added an insurance goal with just 22 seconds gone in the 3rd Period, when Mikayla Boarder scored unassisted.

Maine outshot Vermont 27-23. The Black Bears were 1-2 on the power play while Vermont was 1-3.

Kiia Lahtinen had 22 saves for Maine.

UVM is now 3-11-2 overall and 2-7-2 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 3-12-0 overall and 3-8-0 in Hockey East. The Black Bears will host the #1 team in the nation, the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday November 29th and Saturday November 30th with the puck dropping each night at 6 p.m.