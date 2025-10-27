After losing to Colgate on Friday and winning in overtime on Saturday, the Maine Men's Hockey Team fell out of the Top 10 to 12th in the October 27th US College Hockey Online Poll.

Rank Team 1st Place Votes Record Points Last Week 1 Michigan State 45 5-1-0 993 1 2 Michigan 2 7-1-0 916 3 3 Western Michigan 1 4-2-0 914 2 4 Penn State 2 7-1-1 817 5 5 Boston University 3-3-1 769 4 6 Denver 3-2-1 708 7 7 Quinnipiac 5-1-1 676 6 8 North Dakota 4-2-0 612 8 9 Connecticut 3-3-0 521 11 10 Minnesota Duluth 7-1-0 492 18 11 Boston College 2-2-1 475 9 12 Maine 3-2-1 429 10 13 Massachusetts 5-2-0 395 13 14 Wisconsin 4-0-2 325 17 15 Colorado College 5-1-0 293 16 16 Providence 2-2-1 283 15 17 Ohio State 4-2-0 277 14 18 Minnesota State 3-1-2 152 20 19 Minnesota 2-5-1 104 12 20 Cornell 0-0-0 87 19

Maine will open up Hockey East Conference play this weekend with a pair of games at home against Boston University. The puck drops on Friday October 31st and Saturday November 1st at 7:30 p.m. (Note the later start!) If you can't be at the Alfond, be sure to tune into Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game, with the pregame starting at 7 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket

