Maine Hockey Falls to 12th in October 27 USCHO Poll

Maine Hockey Falls to 12th in October 27 USCHO Poll

October 24, 2025 Anthony Delmonico

After losing to Colgate on Friday and winning in overtime on Saturday, the Maine Men's Hockey Team fell out of the Top 10 to 12th in the October 27th US College Hockey Online Poll.

RankTeam1st Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week
1Michigan State455-1-09931
2Michigan27-1-09163
3Western Michigan14-2-09142
4Penn State27-1-18175
5Boston University3-3-17694
6Denver3-2-17087
7Quinnipiac5-1-16766
8North Dakota4-2-06128
9Connecticut3-3-052111
10Minnesota Duluth7-1-049218
11Boston College2-2-14759
12Maine3-2-142910
13Massachusetts5-2-039513
14Wisconsin4-0-232517
15Colorado College5-1-029316
16Providence2-2-128315
17Ohio State4-2-027714
18Minnesota State3-1-215220
19Minnesota2-5-110412
20Cornell0-0-08719

Maine will open up Hockey East Conference play this weekend with a pair of games at home against Boston University. The puck drops on Friday October 31st and Saturday November 1st at 7:30 p.m. (Note the later start!) If you can't be at the Alfond, be sure to tune into Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game, with the pregame starting at 7 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from

Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Hockey

More From 92.9 The Ticket