Maine Hockey Falls to 12th in October 27 USCHO Poll
After losing to Colgate on Friday and winning in overtime on Saturday, the Maine Men's Hockey Team fell out of the Top 10 to 12th in the October 27th US College Hockey Online Poll.
|Rank
|Team
|1st Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|Michigan State
|45
|5-1-0
|993
|1
|2
|Michigan
|2
|7-1-0
|916
|3
|3
|Western Michigan
|1
|4-2-0
|914
|2
|4
|Penn State
|2
|7-1-1
|817
|5
|5
|Boston University
|3-3-1
|769
|4
|6
|Denver
|3-2-1
|708
|7
|7
|Quinnipiac
|5-1-1
|676
|6
|8
|North Dakota
|4-2-0
|612
|8
|9
|Connecticut
|3-3-0
|521
|11
|10
|Minnesota Duluth
|7-1-0
|492
|18
|11
|Boston College
|2-2-1
|475
|9
|12
|Maine
|3-2-1
|429
|10
|13
|Massachusetts
|5-2-0
|395
|13
|14
|Wisconsin
|4-0-2
|325
|17
|15
|Colorado College
|5-1-0
|293
|16
|16
|Providence
|2-2-1
|283
|15
|17
|Ohio State
|4-2-0
|277
|14
|18
|Minnesota State
|3-1-2
|152
|20
|19
|Minnesota
|2-5-1
|104
|12
|20
|Cornell
|0-0-0
|87
|19
Maine will open up Hockey East Conference play this weekend with a pair of games at home against Boston University. The puck drops on Friday October 31st and Saturday November 1st at 7:30 p.m. (Note the later start!) If you can't be at the Alfond, be sure to tune into Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game, with the pregame starting at 7 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket
