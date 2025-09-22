The Maine Men's Hockey Team are ranked 7th in the September 22nd US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Western Michigan is ranked #1 with 921 points and 29 1st place votes. They finished last year as the top ranked team in the nation. Maine was ranked 8th to end the year.

Here is the September 22nd Poll. All teams are 0-0

Western Michigan 921 points (29 1st place votes) Boston University 907 points (3 1st place votes) Michigan State 877 points (14 1st place votes) Denver 840 points Penn State 820 points ( 3 1st place votes) Boston College 647 points Maine 619 points Minnesota 592 points Providence 559 points Connecticut 542 points North Dakota 536 points Michigan 434 points Quinnipiac 373 points Arizona State 358 points Massachusetts 311 points Ohio State 280 points Cornell 228 points Minnesota State 189 points St. Thomas 92 points Wisconsin 78 points

Maine Hockey opens the regular season October 10th and 11th against Holy Cross. All the Maine Hockey games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket