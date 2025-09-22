Maine Men&#8217;s Hockey Team Ranked 7th in US College Hockey Online September 22nd Poll

The Maine Men's Hockey Team are ranked 7th in the September 22nd US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Western Michigan is ranked #1 with 921 points and 29 1st place votes. They finished last year as the top ranked team in the nation. Maine was ranked 8th to end the year.

Here is the September 22nd Poll. All teams are 0-0

  1. Western Michigan 921 points (29 1st place votes)
  2. Boston University 907 points (3 1st place votes)
  3. Michigan State 877 points (14 1st place votes)
  4. Denver 840 points
  5. Penn State 820 points ( 3 1st place votes)
  6. Boston College 647 points
  7. Maine 619 points
  8. Minnesota 592 points
  9. Providence 559 points
  10. Connecticut 542 points
  11. North Dakota 536 points
  12. Michigan 434 points
  13. Quinnipiac 373 points
  14. Arizona State 358 points
  15. Massachusetts 311 points
  16. Ohio State 280 points
  17. Cornell 228 points
  18. Minnesota State 189 points
  19. St. Thomas 92 points
  20. Wisconsin 78 points

Maine Hockey opens the regular season October 10th and 11th against Holy Cross. All the Maine Hockey games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket

