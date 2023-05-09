Warriors Ground Hawks 5-2 [PHOTOS]

The Nokomis Warriors used a 4-run 5th inning to top the Hermon Hawks in Hermon 5-2 on Tuesday, May 9th.

Mia Coots held the Hawks to just 2 hits, as she pitched a complete game for Hermon She struck out 11 and didn't walk a batter.

Lyndsee Reed started for the Hawks in the circle. She went 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. She struck out 3 and walked 2. Mikelle Verrill came on in relief pitching the final 5 innings. She allowed 5 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 8 and walked 2.

Norra Idano had a double and Olivia Johnson a single, for Hermon's 2 hits. Idano drove in a run.

Camryn King leading off was 2-4 for the Warriors scoring twice. Megan Watson had a double and drove in 2 runs. Hope Brooks, Raegan King, Coots and Addy Hawthorne all singled for Nokomis.

Nokomis is undefeated at 8-0. They host the Cony Rams on Thursday, May 11th at 4 p.m.

Hermon is now 4-2. They play at John Bapst on Thursday, May 11th at 4:30 p.m.

