Woodland Dragons Baseball Beats Schenck 11-1

The Woodland Dragons Baseball Team beat the Schenck Wolverines 11-1 at home on Monday, April 21st.

Woodland outhit Schenck 6-2.

Liam O'Neill picked up the win, pitching a complete game. He struck out 8 and walked 2, allowing 1 unearned run in 6 innings.

At the plate O'Neill was 2-3, driving in 2 runs. Ethann Coleman was 1-3 with a pair of runs batted in. Gaige Farrar was 1-3 with a run batted in. Wyatt Cropley and Nathaniel Mercier each has a single.

Carson Stanley had a double and Caleb Peavey a single for the Wolverines.

Schenck is 0-1 to start the season. They'll play next at Bangor Christian on Wednesday, April 23rd at 1 p.m.

Woodland is 1-1. They play at Jonesport-Beals on Monday, April 28th at 4 p.m.

You can vote for the 92.9 High School Athlete for Week 1 HERE. Voting is open through Thursday night, April 24th at 11:59 p.m. You may Vote Once Per Hour Until the Poll Closes.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 21-26. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, April 27th. Voting for Week 2 will take place April 28- May 1st with the winner being announced on Friday, May 2nd.

Get our free mobile app