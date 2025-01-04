7 Maine Beats #6 Denver 2-1

A night after losing to the Denver Pioneers 2-1, the #7 Maine Black Bears beat the #6 Denver Pioneers 2-1 at The Alfond Arena in Orono on Saturday, January 4th.

Denver started the scoring on Saturday night, when Sam Harris scored a power play goal, with 4:27 left in the 1st Period, He was assisted by Jack Devine and Carter King.

Maine answered with just 2.7 seconds left in the 1st Period. Harrison Scott scored, assisted by Charlie Russell and Brandon Chabrier.

The scored remained 1-1 through the 2nd Period until David Breazeale scored with 4:51 gone in the 3rd Period, assisted by Harrison Scott and Brandon Chabrier.

Maine was 0-4 on the power play, while Denver was 1-1.

Maine outshot Denver 46-21.

Matt Davis had 44 saves for the Pioneers while Albin Boija ended the night with 20 saves for Maine.

Denver is now 15-5-0.

Maine is now 13-4-2. The Black Bears return to America East play next weekend, with games on Friday, January 10th at UMass Lowell and at7:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th at 6:05 p.m. . Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields on the call. Pregames begin on Friday at 6:45 p.m. and on Saturday at 5:35 p.m.