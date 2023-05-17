Brewer Rallies with 6 runs in 6th Inning to Beat MDI 10-5 [PHOTOS]

On a night with temperatures in the mid 40's and the windchill at 38 degrees before the sun went down, the Brewer Witches rallied with 6 runs in the 6th inning to beat MDI 10-5 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor, on Wednesday May 17th.

Brewer led 4-2 at the end of the 4th inning and MDI took the lead 5-4 in the 6th inning before Brewer exploded for 6 runs.

MDI outhit Brewer 12-9.

Colin Sullivan was 3-4 for MDI. Aiden Grant was 2-4 with 3 runs batted in. Joey Wellman-Clouse and Brendan Graves had 2 hits each. Jay Haney, Cal Hodgdon and Isaac MacDonnell each singled for MDI.

Rowan Valley was 3-4 with a double for Brewer, with a run batted in. Andrew Hodgins had 2 hits with a RBI. Logan Littlefield had a triple with 2 runs batted in. Evan Nadeau, Noah Tibbetts and Anderson Clifford each singled for the Witches.

Jed Gilpatrick started on the mound for Brewer. He went 6.0 innings on the cold night, allowing 11 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 7 and walked 2. Blake Littlefield pitched the 7th, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2.

Colin Sullivan began the game for MDI and went 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 3. Ryan Davis pitched the 4th, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits. He struck out and walked 1. Logan Blanchette pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, although just 1 was earned. He walked 2.

Brewer is now 10-1. They play at Brunswick on Friday, May 19th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is now 5-6. They travel north to Aroostook County to play Caribou in a doubleheader on Saturday, May 20th.

