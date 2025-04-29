Brewer Witches Beat Ellsworth 4-3 in 15 Innings [PHOTOS]

It took 15 innings and and a combined 521 pitches for the Brewer Witches to beat the Ellsworth Eagles 4-3 in 15 innings on Tuesday night, April 29th in Brewer.

Ellsworth led 3-1 going into the bottom of the 7th inning, but Brewer scored twice to tie the game. From there it was 7 scoreless innings before Kaiden Morin doubled in Jake Perry with 2 out to end the game

Ellsworth used 5 pitchers in the game. Brayden King, Jackson Barry, Dawson Curtis, Zach Torrey and Kyle Kenney combined to allow 7 hits and 4 runs. They struck out 22 and walked 9. Kenney took the loss. Ellsworth pitchers hit 7 batters.

Brewer used 4 pitchers. Logan Littlefield, Blake Littlefield, Ayden Barnard and Aiden McCue combined to allow 11 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. They struck out 18 and walked 10. Brewer pitchers hit 3 batters

Dawson Curtis had 3 hits including a double for the Eagles. Luke Horne had 3 hits, including a double. Kyle Kenney had 2 hits. Jackson Barry had 2 hits including a double. Thomas Jude had a single

Ayden Barnard had 2 hits for Brewer. Logan Littlefield had a triple. Morin the game-winning double. Jake Perry, Blake Littlefield, and Anderson Clifford singled. The Witches stole 6 bases.

Ellsworth is now 1-2. They will play at Hermon on Thursday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 2-1. They will play at Skowhegan on Friday, May 2nd at 3:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game

Brewer-Ellsworth Baseball April 29 The Brewer Witches hosted the Ellsworth Eagles at Heddericg Field on Tuesday, April 29th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

