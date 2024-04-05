Cooper Flagg and Montverde Academy Beat Compass Prep in National Quarterfinals [VIDEO]

A year ago after losing in the Quarterfinals, Cooper Flagg and Montverde Academy came from behind and beat Compass Prep out of Arizona 64-49 to advance to the semifinals.

Flagg, attended Nokomis High School his freshman year, leading them to the State Championships and winning the Gold Ball. He won the Maine Gatorade Boy's Basketball Player of the Year as a Freshman. He was just awarded the National Gatorade Boy's Basketball Player of the Year, and will attend Duke University in the Fall of 2024.

Montverde will take on #5 Columbus, Florida on Friday, April 5th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN2. The Championship Game will be on Saturday, April 6th at 12 Noon, also on ESPN2.