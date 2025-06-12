Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores &#8211; June 11th

Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores – June 11th

June 11, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, June 11th.

Baseball

  • Bangor 10 Brunswick 0
  • Dexter 5 Fort Kent 1
  • Ellsworth 10 Lawrence 0
  • Gorham 4 Noble 0
  • Lake Region 8 Wells 4
  • Monmouth Academy 10 Lisbon 0
  • Old Town 6 Belfast 5

To see the latest playoff matchups click HERE

Softball

  • Bangor 10 Lewiston 0
  • Belfast 7 Nokomis 6
  • Buckfield 9 Forest Hills 0
  • Dexter 6 Houlton 2
  • Lake Region 10 Wells 3
  • Old Town 9 Lawrence 1

To see the latest playoff matchups click HERE

Boys Lacrosse

  • Brunswick 16 Gray-New Gloucester 7
  • Cape Elizabeth 16 Noble 2
  • Deering 16 Lewiston 1
  • Kennebunk 19 Camden Hills 1
  • Portland 20 Bangor 4

To see the latest playoff matchups click HERE

Girls Lacrosse

  • Cape Elizabeth 17 Gorham 11
  • Cheverus 16 Bangor 6
  • Falmouth 13 Sanford 5
  • Thornton Academy 7 Scarborough 5
  • Yarmouth 8 Massabesic 7

To see the latest playoff matchups click HERE

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

Everything You Need To Know Before Going To A Bangor Waterfront Concert

A great summer of music is here, but be prepared before you walk into the Maine Savings Amphitheater for a concert!

Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball

More From 92.9 The Ticket