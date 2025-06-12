Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores – June 11th
Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, June 11th.
Baseball
- Bangor 10 Brunswick 0
- Dexter 5 Fort Kent 1
- Ellsworth 10 Lawrence 0
- Gorham 4 Noble 0
- Lake Region 8 Wells 4
- Monmouth Academy 10 Lisbon 0
- Old Town 6 Belfast 5
Softball
- Bangor 10 Lewiston 0
- Belfast 7 Nokomis 6
- Buckfield 9 Forest Hills 0
- Dexter 6 Houlton 2
- Lake Region 10 Wells 3
- Old Town 9 Lawrence 1
Boys Lacrosse
- Brunswick 16 Gray-New Gloucester 7
- Cape Elizabeth 16 Noble 2
- Deering 16 Lewiston 1
- Kennebunk 19 Camden Hills 1
- Portland 20 Bangor 4
Girls Lacrosse
- Cape Elizabeth 17 Gorham 11
- Cheverus 16 Bangor 6
- Falmouth 13 Sanford 5
- Thornton Academy 7 Scarborough 5
- Yarmouth 8 Massabesic 7
