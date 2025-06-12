Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores – June 11th

Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, June 11th.

Baseball

Bangor 10 Brunswick 0

Dexter 5 Fort Kent 1

Ellsworth 10 Lawrence 0

Gorham 4 Noble 0

Lake Region 8 Wells 4

Monmouth Academy 10 Lisbon 0

Old Town 6 Belfast 5

To see the latest playoff matchups click HERE

Softball

Bangor 10 Lewiston 0

Belfast 7 Nokomis 6

Buckfield 9 Forest Hills 0

Dexter 6 Houlton 2

Lake Region 10 Wells 3

Old Town 9 Lawrence 1

To see the latest playoff matchups click HERE

Boys Lacrosse

Brunswick 16 Gray-New Gloucester 7

Cape Elizabeth 16 Noble 2

Deering 16 Lewiston 1

Kennebunk 19 Camden Hills 1

Portland 20 Bangor 4

To see the latest playoff matchups click HERE

Girls Lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth 17 Gorham 11

Cheverus 16 Bangor 6

Falmouth 13 Sanford 5

Thornton Academy 7 Scarborough 5

Yarmouth 8 Massabesic 7

To see the latest playoff matchups click HERE

Get our free mobile app