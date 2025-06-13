Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores – June 12

Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores from games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, June 12th.

Baseball

Boothbay 6 Buckfield 5

Bucksport 10 Narraguagus 6

Cony 2 Caribou 1

Dexter 2 Foxcroft Academy 1

Fryeburg Academy 2 Cape Elizabeth 1

Greely 12 Leavitt 1

Hermon 14 Nokomis 4

Kennebunk 2 Biddeford 0

Lake Region 11 York 6

Maranacook 3 Dirigo 2

Marshwood 4 Sanford 2

Medomak Valley 9 Morse 4

Messalonskee 11 Mount Blue 3

Mount Abram 6 Sacopee Valley 0

Mount Ararat 4 Brewer 3

Mount View 3 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Old Orchard Beach 7 Madison 6

Oxford Hills 4 Hampden Academy 2

Richmond 17 Searsport 0

Saint Dominic 11 Carrabec 0

Scarborough 1 South Portland 0

Thornton Academy 4 Gorham 3

Washington Academy 6 Calais 1

Softball

Ashland 9 Machias 6

Brewer 6 Hampden Academy 5

Bucksport 12 Dexter 1

Camden Hills 10 Skowhegan 9

Cheverus 15 Boony Eagle 0

Dirigo 7 Mountain Valley 3

Edward Little 7 Oxford Hills 4

Freeport 13 Greely 12

Gorham 10 Thornton Academy 0

Hall-Dale 9 Telstar 1

Hermon 10 Cony 0

Katahdin 16 Hodgdon 0

Kennebunk 2 Biddeford 0

Leavitt 6 Erskine Academy 2

Lisbon 9 Spruce Mountain 2

Mattanawcook Academy 11 MCI 1

Medomak Valley 2 Gardiner 0

Monmouth Academy 10 Old Orchard Beach 1

MDI 8 Ellsworth 6

Narraguagus 12 Central 4

North Yarmouth Academy 17 Vinalhaven 2

Orono 4 Washington Academy 2

Penobscot Valley 10 Jonesport-Beals 0

St. Dominic 11 Richmond 1

Southern Aroostook 25 Central Aroostook 16

Windham 15 South Portland 0

York 14 Lake Region 11

Boys Lacrosse

Girls Lacrosse

Lincoln Academy 10 Morse 9

