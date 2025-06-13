Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores – June 12
Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores from games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, June 12th.
Baseball
- Boothbay 6 Buckfield 5
- Bucksport 10 Narraguagus 6
- Cony 2 Caribou 1
- Dexter 2 Foxcroft Academy 1
- Fryeburg Academy 2 Cape Elizabeth 1
- Greely 12 Leavitt 1
- Hermon 14 Nokomis 4
- Kennebunk 2 Biddeford 0
- Lake Region 11 York 6
- Maranacook 3 Dirigo 2
- Marshwood 4 Sanford 2
- Medomak Valley 9 Morse 4
- Messalonskee 11 Mount Blue 3
- Mount Abram 6 Sacopee Valley 0
- Mount Ararat 4 Brewer 3
- Mount View 3 Mattanawcook Academy 1
- Old Orchard Beach 7 Madison 6
- Oxford Hills 4 Hampden Academy 2
- Richmond 17 Searsport 0
- Saint Dominic 11 Carrabec 0
- Scarborough 1 South Portland 0
- Thornton Academy 4 Gorham 3
- Washington Academy 6 Calais 1
You can see all the updated playoff matchups HERE
Softball
- Ashland 9 Machias 6
- Brewer 6 Hampden Academy 5
- Bucksport 12 Dexter 1
- Camden Hills 10 Skowhegan 9
- Cheverus 15 Boony Eagle 0
- Dirigo 7 Mountain Valley 3
- Edward Little 7 Oxford Hills 4
- Freeport 13 Greely 12
- Gorham 10 Thornton Academy 0
- Hall-Dale 9 Telstar 1
- Hermon 10 Cony 0
- Katahdin 16 Hodgdon 0
- Kennebunk 2 Biddeford 0
- Leavitt 6 Erskine Academy 2
- Lisbon 9 Spruce Mountain 2
- Mattanawcook Academy 11 MCI 1
- Medomak Valley 2 Gardiner 0
- Monmouth Academy 10 Old Orchard Beach 1
- MDI 8 Ellsworth 6
- Narraguagus 12 Central 4
- North Yarmouth Academy 17 Vinalhaven 2
- Orono 4 Washington Academy 2
- Penobscot Valley 10 Jonesport-Beals 0
- St. Dominic 11 Richmond 1
- Southern Aroostook 25 Central Aroostook 16
- Windham 15 South Portland 0
- York 14 Lake Region 11
To see the updated softball playoff matchups click HERE
Boys Lacrosse
Girls Lacrosse
- Lincoln Academy 10 Morse 9
To see the updated lacrosse playoff matchups click HERE
Get our free mobile app
2025 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2025. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge