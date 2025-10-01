Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, September 30th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Boothbay 2 Oak Hill 1

Brunswick 5 Oxford Hills 0

Freeport 5 Poland 0

Gray-New Gloucester 3 York 0

Mount Ararat 1 Brewer 0

Stearns 3 Hermon 2

Wells 0 Sacopee Valley 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 2 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Brunswick 6 Lewiston 0

Buckfield 5 Mountain Valley 1

Camden Hills 8 Oxford Hills 0

Carrabec 5 Rangeley Lakes 0

Cony 1 Nokomis 0

Dexter 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 0

Erskine Academy 5 Oceanside 0

Fort Fairfield 4 Maine School of Science and Math 3

Foxcroft Academy 4 Caribou 3

Freeport 2 Wells 1

GSA 9 Searsport 1

Hermon 2 Ellsworth 1

Kennebunk 2 Deering 0

Lake Region 8 Lisbon 0

Madison 3 Pine Tree Academy 1

Medomak Valley 3 Lawrence 0

Morse 2 Gardiner 1

Old Town 1 Presque Isle 0

Poland 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Portland 5 Biddeford 0

Skowhegan 6 Messalonskee 0

Traip Academy 4 Old Orchard Beach 0

Boys Soccer

Bangor 2 Hampden Academy 0

Buckfield 3 Mountain Valley 1

Carrabec 2 Rangeley Lakes 0

Fort Fairfield 8 Maine School of Science and Math 0

Gray-New Gloucester 2 Traip Academy 0

Greely 4 Fryeburg Academy 0

Houlton 4 Lee Academy 2

Lewiston 3 Brunswick 2

Machias 2 Jonesport-Beals 1

Morse 4 Gardiner 1

Oceanside 4Erskine Academy 1

Orono 3 Fort Kent 2

Pine Tree Academy 6 Valley 3

Portland 5 Biddeford 0

Scarborough 3 Cheverus 0

Westbrook 1 Thornton Academy 0

Winslow 4 MCI 1

Winthrop 1 Richmond 0

Volleyball

Bonny Eagle 3 Mt. Ararat 0

Brewer 3 Brunswick 0

Cony 3 Nokomis 0

Deering 3 Cape Elizabeth 2

Ellsworth 3 Orono 0

Gardiner 3 Lake Region 0

Gorham 3 Thornton Academy 0

Kennebunk 3 Windham 0

Massabesic 3 Portland 1

Medomak Valley 3 Gray-New Gloucester 2

North Yarmouth Academy 3 Lewiston 2

Scarborough 3 South Portland 0

Wells 3 Sanford 1

Wiscasset 3 Maranacook 1

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE as often as you wish until Thursday, October 2nd at 11:59 p.m.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 5 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 5th, for games/matches played September29th-October 4th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 6th and go thru Thursday, October 9th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 10th...

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.