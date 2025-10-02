Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 1st.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches reporting scores.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 1 Gorham 0

Bonny Eagle 3 Portland 0

Falmouth 3 South Portland 1

Foxcroft Academy 13 Central 0

Gardiner 2 MCI 1

Hampden Academy 3 Edward Little 0

Lawrence 6 Mount View 1

Lisbon 6 Telstar 0

Nokomis 1 Camden Hills 0

Old Town 15 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Sanford 2 Kennebunk 0

Thornton Academy 7 Marshwood 1

Windham 1 Noble 0

Girls Soccer

Katahdin 2 Southern Aroostook 1

Madison 8 Valley 0

Marshwood 1 Thornton Academy 0

Orono 3 MCI 2

Richmond 6 Rangeley Lakes 0

Sanford 3 Westbrook 0

Scarborough 6 Cheverus 0

Shead 3 Woodland 0

Windham 4 Gorham 0

Wisdom 7 Lee Academy 0

Boys Soccer

Ashland 3 Penobscot Christian 2

Ellsworth 3 Hermon 0

Fort Fairfield 2 Penobscot Valley 1

Freeport 4 Wells 1

Islesboro 5 Searsport 1

John Bapst 1 MDI 0

Piscataquis 5 Penquis Valley 1

Presque Isle 13 Old Town 1

Shead 7 East Grand 0

Southern Aroostook 8 Katahdin 0

Telstar 3 Pine Tree Academy 1

Wisdom 4 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Yarmouth 2 Waynflete 0

Volleyball

Brewer 3 Hampden Academy 2

Bucksport 3 Sumner 1

Machias 3 Lee Academy 0

Woodland 3 GSA 1

