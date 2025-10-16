Here are the High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 15th.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 5 Windham 0

Bonny Eagle 4 South Portland 3

Foxcroft Academy 9 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Freeport 4 Greely 1

Gorham 5 Falmouth 1

Morse 3 Lincoln Academy 2

Mountain Valley 10 Telstar 0

Noble 6 Portland 0

Piscataquis 2 Dexter 1

Skowhegan 6 Camden Hills 1

Stearns 5 John Bapst 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 6 Van Buren 0

Bangor Christian 8 GSA 0

Deering 1 Cheverus 0

Easton 2 Southern Aroostook 1

Erskine Academy 3 Leavitt 0

Kennebunk 3 Noble 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Oceanside 1

Madison 4 Pine Tree Academy 0

Orono 2 Central 1

Penobscot Valley 0 Central Aroostook 0

Presque Isle 8 Caribou 1

Richmond 4 Temple Academy 1

Sanford 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Scarborough 3 Windham 1

Shead 6 Calais 0

South Portland 3 Bonny Eagle 3

Sumner 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 1

Thornton Academy 5 Portland 0

Waynflete 8 Sacopee Valley 0

Westbrook 4 Massabesic 0

Wisdom 6 Katahdin 2

Boys Soccer

Ashland 2 Van Buren 1

Bucksport 6 Sumner 0

Easton 1 Hodgdon 1

Edward Little 5 Brewer 0

Ellsworth 5 Foxcroft Academy 0

Falmouth3 Windham 0

Katahdin 3 Wisdom 2

Monmouth Academy 8 Winthrip 0

Mount Abram 6 Buckfield 1

MDI 3 Hermon 0

Mount View 6 Winslow 2

Oceanside 2 Lincoln Academy 1

Pine Tree Academy 7 Rangeley Lakes 0

Presque Isle 1 Caribou 0

Richmond 4 Spruce Mountain 1

Southern Aroostook 3 Lee Academy 1

Temple Academy 2 Greenville 0

Waynflete 5 Sacopee Valley 0

Volleyball

Nokomis 3 Maranacook 0

NYA 3 Wiscasset 1

Portland 3 Massabesic 0

