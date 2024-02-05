Maine Hockey Drops to 7th in February 5th USCHO Poll

The Maine Hockey Team dropped down a spot, moving from 6th to 7th in the February 5th US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Maine lost to Northeastern 6-3 on Friday night before rebounding and shutting out #11 UMass 1-0 on Saturday.

Here is the latest poll

Boston College 19-4-1 (48 1st place votes) North Dakota 20-6-2 (2 1st place votes) Boston University 17-7-1 Wisconsin 20-6-2 Quinnipiac 19-6-2 Denver 18-8-2 Maine 17-5-2 Minnesota 16-7-5 Michigan State 18-7-3 Providence 15-8-2 Michigan 14-9-3 Massachusetts 14-7-3 Cornell 13-4-4 Western Michigan 16-9-1 Colorado College 16-9-1 St. Cloud 12-9-4 New Hampshire 14-9-1 Arizona State 18-6-6 Omaha 14-9-3 RIT 18-8-2

Maine is ranked 4th in the latest PairWise Rankings.

Maine returns home this weekend to host #10 Providence College (15-8-2) on Friday and Saturday nights, February 9th and 10th, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. each night. If you can't make it to The Alfond for the weekend's games, you can listen on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. each night.

The Maine Men's Hockey Team will be celebrating Banana's Birthday Bash on Friday night, and Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday.