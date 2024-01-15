Maine Women’s Hockey Ranked 16th in USCHO Poll and 20th in Pair Wise Rankings

After beating #14 Northeastern 1-0 on Friday, January 12th and then skating to a 1-1 with the Huskies on Saturday, January 13th, the University of Maine Women's Hockey Team has moved up to 16th in the January 15th US College Hockey Online Poll and 20th in the Pair Wise Rankings.

Here is the latest USCHO Poll

Oho State 18-2-0 (20 1st Place Votes) Wisconsin 18-4-0 Clarkson 21-1-2 Colgate 20-3-1 Minnesota 16-5-1 Quinnipiac 21-3-1 Minnesota Duluth 13-7-2 Cornell 13-5-1 St. Cloud State 14-7-1 St. Lawrence 15-8-0 Connecticut 14-6-2 Princeton 12-5-3 Boston College 12-7-3 Yale 10-9-0 Northeastern 13-9-1 Maine 11-11-1

Maine will play at #11 Connecticut on Friday, January 19th at 2 p.m. and then at Merrimack on Saturday, January 20th at 4 p.m.