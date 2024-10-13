Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Beats Providence 3-2 for 1st Win of the Season [PHOTOS]

The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team beat Providence 3-2 on Saturday night, October 12th at the Alfond for their 1st win of the season.

Maine came out with a "hop in their step" after losing Friday night 3-2 in overtime, when Providence scored with 2 seconds left in OT. Maine outshot the Friars 12-9 but trailed 1-0 when Hannah Johnson scored, assisted by Millie Sirum with 4:41 gone in the 1st Period.

Maine tied the score with 3:16 gone in the 2nd Period. Lila Shea scored, assisted by Jamie Grinder and Mikayla Boarder.

The Black Bears then made it 2-1 midway through the 2nd Period. With 10:56 gone Alyssa Wruble scored, assisted by Stephanie Jacob and Courtney Colarullo.

But the Friars tied the game at 2-2 just 1:57 later when Lily Martinson scored assisted by Reichen Kirchmair and Kiara Kraft.

The score was tied 2-2 through midway through the 3rd Period. That's when Courtney Colarullo scored the game winner, assisted by Sam Morrison with 6:34 left in the game.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play while Providence was 0-4.

Julia Bachetti had 32 saves in goal for Maine while Hope Walinski had 30 saves for Providence.

Providence is now 3-2-0 overall and 1-1-0 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 1-3-0 overall and 1-1-0 in Hockey East. Main will travel to Boston University next weekend with games against the Terriers on Friday October 18th and Saturday, October 19th at 3 p.m. The Black Bears will return home to face the University of Vermont on Friday and Saturday, November 1st and 2nd at 2 p.m.

