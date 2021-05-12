Nate Leaman On Why Ben Barr Is The Right Fit For Maine Hockey

Nate Leaman knows a thing or two about getting to the top of college hockey. Nate was an assistant coach on Shawn Walsh's staff during the 1998-99 National Championship run and then grabbed a ring as head coach of Providence in 2014-15.

We decided to conducted our own reference check on the new University of Maine hockey coach Ben Barr and first turned to the former-Black Bear assistant.

Leaman, who has amassed over 300 wins and seven trips to the NCAA tournament in 18 years at Union and Providence, had Barr as an assistant at both stops and told us why the new Black Bears boss is the right guy for the job.