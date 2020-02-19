Tourney 2020: Wednesday Schedule, Scores + Highlights

Ellsworth Dominates Washington Academy in B North Semifinal [BOYS]

The Ellsworth Eagles proved too much for the Washington Academy Raiders Wednesday night in Bangor, advancing to the Class B North finals with a 54-34 win.

No. 2 Ellsworth hit the Raiders with a balanced attack, with three Eagles in double figures on the night. Hunter Curtis led the way with 16 points for the Eagles. Jackson Curtis and Darby Barry each added 10 points.

Jeff Tuttle

Top-seed Hermon Punches Ticket To B North Final [GIRLS]

The top-seed Hermon Hawks punched their ticket to the Class B North final game on Saturday with a 47-34 win over the No. 4 Old Town Coyotes.

Senior Paige Plissey led the Hawks with 13 points in the semifinal win Wednesday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Madison Lebel added 10 points for the Hawks, who improve to 19-1 on the season.

Old Town fell behind early, but made a run in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to single digits in the final period.

Jeff Tuttle

Waterville Defeats Presque Isle To Advance [GIRLS]

The No. 2 Waterville Purple Panthers started strong and finished stronger on the way to a 54-38 semifinal win over the No. 3 Presque Isle Wildcats Wednesday in Bangor.

The Purple Panthers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up, posting a 31-20 lead at the half and 43-28 after three quarters.

Jayda Murray led the Purple Panthers with 14 points. Senior Madeline Martin added 12 points. Sadie Garling added none points and Kali Thompson finished with six points.

Jeff Tuttle

Dexter Stays Unbeaten With Tough Win Over Central [BOYS]

In a back-and-forth battle, the Dexter Tigers stayed unbeaten with a tough victory over the Central Red Devils Wednesday in Bangor to advance to the Class C North semifinals.

The No. 2 Tigers had all they could handle with the No. 7 Red Devils, but when the buzzer sounded, Dexter came away with a 39-36 win in the quarterfinal match-up at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Nathan Richards led the unbeaten Dexter Tigers with 14 points in the contest. He was 10 of 14 from the free throw line in the game. Junior Robert Dorman had 10 points in the win.

Jeff Tuttle

Fort Kent Defeats Mattanawcook Academy in Class C Quarterfinal [BOYS]

After trailing at halftime, the Fort Kent Warriors came out strong in the second half to distance themselves from the Mattanawcook Lynx and earn a 63-48 quarterfinal victory Wednesday morning in Bangor.

Fort Kent was trailing 27-25 at halftime, but controlled the tempo after the break and earned themselves a spot in the Class C North semifinals on Friday.

Senior captain Steven Pierce led the way for the No. 3 Warriors with 22 points. Eden Paradis added 11 points in the win.

Deering Upsets Bangor To Claim Spot in Class AA North Final [BOYS]

The Deering Rams defeated the defending state champion Bangor Rams 57-51 Wednesday in Augusta to advance to the Class AA North final.

Bangor kept the contest close throughout, but a 29-point showing from senior Askar Houssein propelled the Deering Rams to the win at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Darryl Germain added 17 points for Deering in the win.

Here's Wednesday's full schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

C North quarterfinal

No. 6 Mattanawcook Academy 63 def. No. 3 Fort Kent 48 [BOYS]*

No. 2 Dexter 39 def. No. 7 Central 36 [BOYS] *

B North semifinal

No. 2 Waterville 54 def. No. 3 Presque Isle 38 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Hermon 47 def. No. 4 Old Town 34 [GIRLS]

No. 2 Ellsworth 54 def. No. 3 Washington Academy 34 [BOYS]

No. 12 Old Town vs. No. 1 Caribou [BOYS] 8:30 p.m.

Augusta Civic Center

D South semifinals

No. 3 Greenville 51 def. No. 2 Rangeley 46 [BOYS]

No. 1 Forest Hills 54 def. No. 4 Temple Academy 39 [BOYS]

A North semifinal

No. 2 Gardiner 41 def. No. 6 Skowhegan 34 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Hampden Academy 45 def. No. 4 Lawrence 33 [GIRLS]

No. 2 Cony 77 def. No. 3 Medomak Valley 52 [BOYS]

No. 5 Brewer vs. No. 1 Hampden Academy [BOYS] 8:30 p.m.*

Portland Expo

A South semifinal

No. 3 Marshwood 42 def. No. 7 Falmouth 24 [GIRLS]

No. 1 Greely 54 def. No. 4 Gray New Gloucester 49 [GIRLS]

No. 3 Falmouth 64 def. No. 2 Kennebunk 51 [BOYS]

No. 4 Greely vs. No. 1 York [BOYS] 7:30 p.m.

Cross Insurance Arena Portland

AA North semifinal

No. 3 Deering 57 def. No. 2 Bangor 51 [BOYS]

No. 1 Edward Little 49 def. No. 4 Windham 41 [BOYS]

AA South semifinal

No. 2 Thornton Academy 80 def. No. 3 Bonny Eagle 74 [BOYS]

No. 4 Gorham vs. No. 1 South Portland [BOYS] 7:30 p.m.

* Games will be broadcast on air, online and streaming on the app.