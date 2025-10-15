Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 14th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Cape Elizabeth 3 Poland 0

Lake Region 1 Fryeburg Academy 0

Leavitt 3 Winslow 0

Lisbon 6 Mountain Valley 0

Messalonskee 3 Hampden Academy 0

Old Town 9 Hermon 0

Orono 8 Central 0

Sacopee Valley 1 Traip Academy 0

Spruce Mountain 2 Hall-Dale 1

Thornton Academy 2 Sanford 0

Winthrop 2 Oak Hill 1

Girls Soccer

Brewer 2 Edward Little 1

Bucksport 5 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Dexter 7 Penobscot Christian 1

Erskine Academy 6 MCI 1

Fort Fairfield 2 Schenck 0

Gardiner 1 Waterville 1

Greenville 1 Pine Tree Academy 0

Hermon 6 Foxcroft Academy 1

Lake Region 4 Sacopee Valley 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Cony 1

Medomak Valley 1 Morse 0

Mount Ararat 8 Lewiston 0

Narraguagus 1 Washington Academy 0

Nokomis 1 Belfast 1

Poland 7 Old Orchard Beach 0

Telstar 4 Buckfield 3

Traip Academy 3 Fryeburg Academy 0

Waynflete 4 Wells 1

Winslow 5 Lawrence 1

Winthrop 1 Spruce Mountain 1

Yarmouth 3 NYA 0

York 2 Freeport 1

Boys Soccer

Bangor 4 Skowhegan 0

Biddeford 8 Massabesic 0

Brunswick 4 Mt. Blue 1

Camden Hills 9 Oxford Hills 0

Calais 3 Houlton 2

Cony 2 Lincoln Academy 1Deering 5 Sanford 2

Erskine Academy 2 MCI 0

Freeport 1 York 0

Greely 6 Gray-New Gloucest 0

Greenville 2 Pine Tree Academy 1

Jonesport-Beals 4 Machias 0

Kennebunk 1 Gorham 1

Lewiston 1 Mt. Ararat 0

Mattanawcook Academy 1 Penquis Valley 0

Narraguagus 2 Bangor Christian 1

NYA 2 Lake Region 1

Orono 2 Central 1

Penobscot Valley 2 Woodland 1

Piscataquis 8 Searsport 0

Poland 0 Marshwood 0

Scarborough 3 South Porltand 2

Traip Academy 3 Fryeburg Academy 2

Washington Academy 3 GSA 3

Waynflete 3 Wells 0

Winslow 7 Lawrence 2

Yarmouth 6 Poland 0

Volleyball

Bonny Eagle 3 Lake Region 0

Brewer 3 MDI 1

Camden Hills 3 Maranacook 0

Cony 3 Nokomis 0

Deering 3 Edward Little 1

Ellsworth 3 Hampden Academy 1

Falmouth 3 South Portland 2

Gardiner 3 Medomak Valley 0

GSA 3 Machias 0

Gorham 3 York 2

Greely 3 Messalonskee 0

Jonesport-Beals 3 Orono 0

Washington Academy 3 Woodland 0

Westbrook 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Yarmouth 3 Scarborough 1

