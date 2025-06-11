Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Prelim Games [SCORES]

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Prelim Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, June 10th.

Baseball

Calais 6 Orono 3

Caribou 8 MDI 6

Dirigo 6 Winthrop 3

Fryeburg Academy 11 Gardiner 1

Kennebunk 1 Falmouth 0

Leavitt 9 Gray-New Gloucester 8

Machias 20 Central Aroostook 4

Madawaska 7 Schenck 6

Morse 2 Poland 1

Mount View 11 Sumner 1

Sanford 4 Massabesic 3

South Portland 3 Bonny Eagle 0

Woodland 17 Southern Aroostook 2

You can follow along to see all the updated Baseball Playoff Results and Matchups HERE

Softball

Bonny Eagle 5 Massabesic 2

Erskine Academy 6 Poland 5

MCI 10 Foxcroft Academy 9

South Portland 8 Westbrook 1

You can follow along to see all the updated Softball Playoff Results and Matchups HERE

Girls Lacrosse

Marshwood 18 South Portland 8

Windham 20 Oxford Hills 5

You can follow along to see all the updated Lacrosse Playoff Results and Matchups HERE

