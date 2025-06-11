Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Prelim Games [SCORES]
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Prelim Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, June 10th.
Baseball
- Calais 6 Orono 3
- Caribou 8 MDI 6
- Dirigo 6 Winthrop 3
- Fryeburg Academy 11 Gardiner 1
- Kennebunk 1 Falmouth 0
- Leavitt 9 Gray-New Gloucester 8
- Machias 20 Central Aroostook 4
- Madawaska 7 Schenck 6
- Morse 2 Poland 1
- Mount View 11 Sumner 1
- Sanford 4 Massabesic 3
- South Portland 3 Bonny Eagle 0
- Woodland 17 Southern Aroostook 2
You can follow along to see all the updated Baseball Playoff Results and Matchups HERE
Softball
- Bonny Eagle 5 Massabesic 2
- Erskine Academy 6 Poland 5
- MCI 10 Foxcroft Academy 9
- South Portland 8 Westbrook 1
You can follow along to see all the updated Softball Playoff Results and Matchups HERE
Girls Lacrosse
- Marshwood 18 South Portland 8
- Windham 20 Oxford Hills 5
You can follow along to see all the updated Lacrosse Playoff Results and Matchups HERE
