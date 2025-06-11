Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Prelim Games [SCORES]

Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Prelim Games [SCORES]

June 10, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball  and Lacrosse Prelim Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, June 10th.

Baseball

  • Calais 6 Orono 3
  • Caribou 8 MDI 6
  • Dirigo 6 Winthrop 3
  • Fryeburg Academy 11 Gardiner 1
  • Kennebunk 1 Falmouth 0
  • Leavitt 9 Gray-New Gloucester 8
  • Machias 20 Central Aroostook 4
  • Madawaska 7 Schenck 6
  • Morse 2 Poland 1
  • Mount View 11 Sumner 1
  • Sanford 4 Massabesic 3
  • South Portland 3 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Woodland 17 Southern Aroostook 2

You can follow along to see all the updated Baseball Playoff Results and Matchups HERE

Softball

  • Bonny Eagle 5 Massabesic 2
  • Erskine Academy 6 Poland 5
  • MCI 10 Foxcroft Academy 9
  • South Portland 8 Westbrook 1

You can follow along to see all the updated Softball Playoff Results and Matchups HERE

Girls Lacrosse

  • Marshwood 18 South Portland 8
  • Windham 20 Oxford Hills 5

You can follow along to see all the updated Lacrosse Playoff Results and Matchups HERE

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

11 Ways To Keep Maine Kids Entertained During Summer Vacation

Summer vacation is here, so we found 11 fun things you can do with your kids that don't involve screens.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball

More From 92.9 The Ticket