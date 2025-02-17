Maine Hockey Moves from 5th to 4th in February 17th USCHO Poll

The Maine Hockey Team moved from 5th to 4th in the February 17th US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Boston College dropped from 1st to 2nd after losing the Beanpot Championship to Boston University.

Maine tied with UNH on Friday, winning the shootout and then beat the Wildcats 5-2 on Saturday.

Maine remains 4th in the PairWise Rankings which simulates the NCAA Hockey Tournament pairings.

The Black Bears play at #11 UConn on Friday night, February 21st with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shield for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on our sister station 95.7 FM WWMJ because of the High School Tournament on 92.9 The Ticket

Here's the February 17th Poll

Michigan State 22-5-3 963 points 23 1st place votes 2nd last week Boston College 22-6-1 939 points 11 1st place votes 1st last week Western Michigan 22-5-1 930 points 16 1st place votes 3rd last week Maine 19-5-5 831 points 5th last week Minnesota 21-7-4 815 points 4th last week Denver 21-8-1 707 points 6th last week Ohio State 20-8-2 699 points 8th last week Providence 17-8-5 638 points 7th last week Boston University 17-11-1 622 points 9th last week Michigan 17-12-3 504 points 12th last week Connecticut 16-10-3 497 points 11th last week Arizona State 17-11-2 432 points 10th last week UMass Lowell 15-11-3 360 points 13th last week Quinnipiac 19-9-2 341 points 15th last week Minnesota State 20-8-2 328 points 14th last week Massachusetts 16-12-2 328 points 16th last week North Dakota 15-12-2 184 points 17th last week Penn State 16-11-3 168 points 18th last week Clarkson 18-9-3 65 points Not Ranked last week Colorado College 16-13-1 61 points 20th last week

