Bangor’s Tyler Parke Named McDonald’s Athlete Of The Week

Tyler Parke of Bangor has been named McDonald's High School Athlete of the Week after hitting a game-winning grand slam in the Rams' win against Oxford Hills in the Class A North final.

The senior catcher won with 50 percent of the vote.

Parke's walk-off grand slam, his first homer since Little League, lifted Bangor to a dramatic 5-1 victory over the Vikings.

He batted a team-leading .491 during the regular season, but Parke had gone hitless over his previous eight at-bats. He couldn't have picked a better spot to break out of the slump.

Parke had another productive day at the plate in Bangor's 10-6 triumph over Gorham in the state championship game, their fifth straight Class A title. He knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and added an RBI triple in the seventh.

Josiah Cyr and Libby Hewes, both of Brewer, were nominated for Athlete of the Week as well.

Hewes tossed a four-hit shutout in Brewer's 1-0 victory over Greely in the Class B title game. The win put the finishing touches on Brewer's perfect season (20-0) and gave the Witches' their first state title since 2008.

Josiah Cyr, in the final at-bat of his high school baseball career, hit a walk-off RBI single against Wells in the Class B championship game. It was the Witches' first-ever state baseball title.

Other local athletes who have received McDonald's High School Athlete of the Week honors this spring include Ben Cotton of John Bapst, Zachary Beaton of Hermon, Brody Guiggey of Katahdin High School, Lauren Hanna of Sumner Memorial High School, Mattanawcook Academy's Haley McLaughlin, McKenna Smith of Old Town and Matt Burnett of Ellsworth.