We all saw some great performances during tournament week, and it's time to choose the high school student-athlete whose performance stood out from the rest.

You may cast your vote at the bottom of this post for one of our eight nominees. You may vote once per hour until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Here are our nominees (in alphabetical order.)

Jeff Tuttle

Maci Beals, Central Aroostook Panthers

Junior Maci Beals was unstoppable as she led the No. 6 Central Aroostook Panthers with 26 points in the regional final against the No.1 Stearns Minutemen in Bangor. The pig-tailed point guard also had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Panthers over the No. 2 Dexter Tigers in the Class C North semifinals. The Panthers will play the Winthrop girls in the state finals in Augusta.

Jeff Tuttle

Alydia Brillant, Hampden Academy Broncos

Senior captain Alydia Brillant led the top-seed Hampden Academy Broncos to a Class A regional title with 15 points in a win over Gardiner at the Augusta Civic Center. She also was a force on the defensive end of the floor.

Jeff Tuttle

Parker Deprey, Caribou Vikings

Deprey was relatively quiet in Caribou's semifinal win, finishing with 17 points. But the senior leader of the team stepped it up against Ellsworth in the Class B final with a team-high 21 points and left no doubt the state champion Vikings would have the opportunity to defend their crown on Friday against south champion Maranacook.

Jeff Tuttle

Ethan Foss, Machias Bulldogs

Freshman Ethan Foss led the No. 4 Bulldogs with 25 points in the upset semifinal win against top-seed Jonesport-Beals. Foss with a followed that up with a team-high 17 points in the regional final game against Easton after sitting out much of the first half in foul trouble.

Jeff Tuttle, 92.9 The Ticket

Brett Kusnierz, Dexter Tigers

While Parker Ponte is credited for hitting the game winner to send the undefeated Dexter Tigers to the state finals, big man Brett Kusnierz was a force to be reckoned with, scoring a team-high 17 points and turning in all-around solid play in the win over Central Aroostook.

Jeff Tuttle

Bryce Lausier, Hampden Academy Broncos

Senior captain Bryce Lausier had 18 points to lead the Hampden Academy Broncos back in their regional final win against Cony. The Mr. Basketball finalist also scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds in the semifinal against Brewer.

Jeff Tuttle

Paige Plissey, Hermon Hawks

The senior captain led her Hermon Hawks into the Class B North final with 13 points in a semifinal win against Old Town. While Plissey had only six points in the final against Waterville, she was named player of the game as she was instrumental in breaking the Purple Panthers' press and controlling the pace of the game.

Jeff Tuttle

Makaelyn Porter, Southern Aroostook Warriors

The senior leader of the three-time north champion Warriors dumped in 20 points to seal another regional championship with a dominant 52-33 win over No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington.